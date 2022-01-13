Top NBA Players Under 25: Zion Williamson Ranks Below LaMelo Ball & Evan Mobley

There were high expectations for former Duke Blue Devils power forward Zion Williamson when he entered the league in 2019. Before the New Orleans Pelicans selected him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson was viewed as a generational talent who would follow the footsteps of Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James.

However, after being hit by multiple injuries in his first three years in the league, some people started to have doubts if Williamson could really become one of the greatest NBA players of all-time.