Harold Dean Clouse and his wife Tina Gail Linn moved from Florida to Texas in 1980, after Clouse got a well-paying job in Houston.

The decision surprised Clouse's family, but they saw the young couple -- Clause was 21 and Linn was just 17 years old at the time -- was in love and accepted it.

For a while, Clouse and Linn sent letters from Texas to Florida, but in late 1980, the letters simply ceased.

This was the last time Clouse's family ever heard from him.