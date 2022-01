On the Cagematch website, fans have been writing comments about the match.

"The match was very good, a perfect way to shine a new superstar due to the quality of AJ Styles' work," wrote one viewer.

"I'm very excited to see AJ Styles in NXT 2.0. I'm a big fan of his and it's great that he's helping young talent at this point in his career. Rightfully AJ won, but Grayson comes out of this match much improved," wrote another.

Styles came away from the match the winner but a storyline development took place after. Scroll down to reveal what happened next.