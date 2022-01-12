'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Opens Up About Prenup 'Big Lesson'

Vanderpump Rules veteran Scheana Shay said she's "learned a big lesson" regarding prenups from her past experience as a married woman. The 36-year-old reality star and fiancée to 30-year-old personal trainer Brock Davies explained her stance on having a prenup in place as an assurance for the future just as she and her hubby-to-be were preparing to sign theirs on Tuesday's episode.

Shay, who was previously married to TV personality and record producer Michael Shay, revealed that she and her ex-husband didn't sign a prenup when they got hitched in July 2014, which ultimately caused problems for the mother-of-one.

Here's what she said.