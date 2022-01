Even though he hasn't played in months, everybody around the National Football League continues to talk about Deshaun Watson.

The Clemson product is one of the most impactful dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, and his desire to leave the Houston Texans hasn't changed despite his legal turmoil.

That's why the franchise is likely to face the fact that he won't suit up for them anymore and they'll be forced to deal him in the offseason. Unsurprisingly, he'll have plenty of suitors lining up.