Not so long ago, James Wiseman was the undisputed no. 1 NBA prospect in the nation.

His combination of size, length, footwork, and fundamentals made him a can't-miss kind of talent NBA teams were keeping an eye on since high school.

Unfortunately, a suspension cut his lone season at Memphis short and he wasn't able to get through his first season with the Golden State Warriors without getting hurt, which is why some analysts now doubt he'll ever reach a high ceiling.