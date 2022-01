Chelsea Handler is quite literally skiing through a fresh blanketing of snow while stripped down to a tiny, pot-print bikini. The comedian and social media favorite was back in her swimwear for a particularly brave stab at the cold yesterday, posting photos of herself in woods and on skis, but there were no pants and no jacket as the blonde went for a pool look.

The 46-year-old, known for her love of marijuana, was also back to shouting out the recreational drug. Check it out below.