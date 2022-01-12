Man Charged With 1986 Kidnapping And Murder Of 4-Year-Old Girl

After being taken into custody, McDowell was officially charged with murder in relation to Jessica Gutierrez's disappearance. Jessica was never found after being reported missing, and authorities believe that she is dead.

On top of the murder charge, McDowell also faces charges for kidnapping and burglary of the first degree.

The disappearance and suspected killing has been unsolved for decades, leaving Jessica's family unaware of their daughter's location and condition.

"I'm glad God brought me to see it," Jessica's mother said to The News & Observer. "I prayed he would bring me through it, and we've waited for this a long time."