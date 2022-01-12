Man Charged With 1986 Kidnapping And Murder Of 4-Year-Old Girl

After decades of remaining unsolved, the case was re-examined by authorities. With fresh eyes, the investigators, FBI agents and other specialists studied the case in September 2021. Those involved in the investigation were pooled from the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, and prosecutors from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
Over 3,500 case files were looked at and more than 125 people were interviewed in regards to the case, Sheriff for Lexington County Jay Koon said.
"Because of the work we did, coming together as a team, we were able to sort and connect more pieces of the puzzle about what happened to Jessica all those years ago," Koon said, as reported by People.