Anthony Fauci Calls GOP Senator 'Moron' In Hot Mic Moment

Dr. Anthony Fauci has faced intense attacks from Republican politicians and conservative figures since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with many accusing him of whitholding vital information from the public.

On Tuesday, Fauci testified before the Senate Health Committee, where he faced tough questions from GOP senators pertaining to a variety of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exchange between Fauci and Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas got very contentious and, at one point, Fauci called the lawmaker a "moron."