Every now and then, a young player comes out of the blue to take the NBA by storm and turn a small-market team into must-watch TV.

That's the case with Memphis Grizzlies youngster Ja Morant, one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league, a young leader, and perhaps the most athletic and explosive point guard we've seen in quite some time.

Morant has the rebuilding Grizzlies ahead of schedule already and looks poised to lead them to a deep playoff run.