Warriors Injury Report: Draymond Green Unlikely To Play Against Grizzlies

After more than two years of waiting, All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson has finally reunited with Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the court. With the Warriors' trio of Curry, Green, and Thompson finally complete, they are expected to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, injuries continue to haunt the Warriors. In Thompson's return to the court, the Warriors lost Green to an injury.