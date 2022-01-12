Warriors Injury Report: Draymond Green Unlikely To Play Against Grizzlies

Basketball
Shutterstock | 1024723

JB Baruelo

After more than two years of waiting, All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson has finally reunited with Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on the court. With the Warriors' trio of Curry, Green, and Thompson finally complete, they are expected to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, injuries continue to haunt the Warriors. In Thompson's return to the court, the Warriors lost Green to an injury.

The Latest

Tour The Weeknd's Ritzy L.A. Penthouse That He's Selling For $22.5 Million

Georgia's Stetson Bennett Non-Committal On His Future With The Bulldogs

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Land Myles Turner For Package Centered On Talen Horton-Tucker

NBA Rumors: Knicks 'Not Totally Sold' On Julius Randle Long-Term

Alexandra Daddario Delivers A Modern Twist On ‘Portrait Of A Lady’

Draymond Green Out Against Grizzlies

Wikimedia Commons

Green may have started in the Warriors' recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he only entered the court to honor Thompson's return. After seven seconds, Green committed a foul and exited the game for good. According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the veteran power forward is experiencing tightness in his left calf and is also set to miss their upcoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

"Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss Tuesday's game against the host Memphis Grizzlies because of a calf injury," Spears reported. "Green experienced tightness in his left calf in warmups during Sunday's 96-82 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers."

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

A proposed four-team blockbuster trade would feature Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant heading to the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

By JB Baruelo

Can Warriors Beat Grizzlies Without Draymond Green?

The Warriors would definitely miss Green's presence when they face the Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Green may not be a prolific scorer, but he's making a huge impact for the Warriors on both ends of the floor. With the "Splash Brothers" expected to play, the Warriors remain as the heavy favorite to beat the Grizzlies.

However, though they are three ranks below them in the Western Conference standings, the Warriors shouldn't underestimate the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are currently on a nine-game winning streak and have recently defeated powerhouse teams like the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Trade Package Centered On RJ Barrett

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Form Heat's 'Big 3' With Jimmy Butler & Kyle Lowry In Proposed Deal

Draymond Green's Potential Return

Wikimedia Commons

While he didn't join the Warriors in their trip to Memphis, there's growing optimism that Green could return to action later this week. According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Green could still join their four-game road trip if his body quickly recovers from the injury.

“There’s a chance he could come join us on the trip and there’s a chance he might not,” Kerr said, via The Mercury News. “That depends on how the next couple of days go.”

After the Grizzlies, the Warriors are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Draymond Green's Replacement & Other Injury Reports

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Golden_State_Warriors_against_Kaunas_%C5%BDalgiris.jpg

While Green is on the sideline with a calf injury, Kerr revealed that Juan Toscano-Anderson will temporarily fill his spot at the starting power forward position. Toscano-Anderson recently suffered an ankle injury but managed to immediately rejoin the Warriors in their recent game. Against the Cavaliers, he posted two points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal while shooting 33.3 percent from the field.

Aside from Green, the Warriors are also expected to face the Grizzlies without Otto Porter Jr. (left shoulder soreness) and Gary Payton II (left ankle sprain).

Read Next

Must Read

Are Kaley Cuoco And Mayim Bialik Really Friends?

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Join Forces With Towns, Russell & Edwards In Minnesota In Proposed Deal

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

How Kaley Cuoco Went From Cute Child Star To Emmy-Nominated Actress

Tour Vanessa Hudgens' Stunning $5 Million Historic Los Feliz Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.