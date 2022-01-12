NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Land Myles Turner For Package Centered On Talen Horton-Tucker

Basketball
JB Baruelo

Indiana Pacers center/power forward Myles Turner is one of the NBA players who are highly expected to be traded before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, there were speculations about Turner's growing frustration with the Pacers, especially with his limited role on the offensive end of the floor.

Turner may have denied that he's demanding a trade, but he's currently facing an uncertain future in Indiana. With the team finally deciding to undergo another rebuild, rumors are circulating that the Pacers will try to trade him and other veteran stalwarts this season.

Myles Turner To Los Angeles Lakers

One of the teams that could express a strong interest in acquiring Turner before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are among the teams that have a "level of interest" in the Pacers' big man.

“Rival NBA teams are ramping up conversations with the Pacers involving guard Caris LeVert and center Myles Turner," Charania wrote, as quoted by ClutchPoints. "The Mavericks and Knicks are expressing interest in trading for Turner, sources said. The Lakers and Hornets have had a level of interest in Turner as well, sources added.”

Proposed Trade To Acquire Myles Turner

In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Lakers to acquire Turner from the Pacers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a package that includes Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, DeAndre Jordan, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.

If the trade becomes a reality, Teape believes it would help both the Lakers and the Pacers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Myles Turner Solidifies Lakers' Frontcourt

Trading for Turner would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, especially if they want to minimize the risk of playing LeBron James as their starting center. Turner would boost the Lakers' frontcourt and improve their performance on both ends of the floor. Aside from being a dominant force under the basket, he's also capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Sharing the court with a floor-spacing big man would make it easier for James to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he's trapped by the opposing team's defense. Turner and Anthony Davis aren't expected to have a hard time building chemistry in the Lakers' frontcourt since they are both capable of playing the center and power forward positions.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

The proposed trade deal with the Lakers would be worth exploring for the Pacers. Aside from addressing the logjam in their frontcourt, they would also be adding a young and promising talent in Horton-Tucker, a combo guard in Nunn, and a future first-round pick.

"Horton-Tucker is oozing with potential and could be a nice long-term piece as a two-way wing for the Pacers to build around," Teape wrote. "Nunn was someone linked to them in free agency before ultimately signing with the Lakers."

