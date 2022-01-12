NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Land Myles Turner For Package Centered On Talen Horton-Tucker

Indiana Pacers center/power forward Myles Turner is one of the NBA players who are highly expected to be traded before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, there were speculations about Turner's growing frustration with the Pacers, especially with his limited role on the offensive end of the floor.

Turner may have denied that he's demanding a trade, but he's currently facing an uncertain future in Indiana. With the team finally deciding to undergo another rebuild, rumors are circulating that the Pacers will try to trade him and other veteran stalwarts this season.