Well, they've finally done it. For the first time since 1980, the Georgia Bulldogs are National Champions after taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoffs.

Kirby Smart's team was huge in the second half and got back at the very same team that knocked them down in the SEC Championship game.

And even though their defense was stellar as per usual, QB Stetson Bennett silenced his critics by having perhaps the best performance of his brief career.