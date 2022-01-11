NBA Rumors: Knicks 'Not Totally Sold' On Julius Randle Long-Term

When they signed him in the 2019 NBA free agency, Julius Randle was viewed as one of the players who would lead the New York Knicks back to title contention. After being named an All-Star and All-NBA Second Team in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Knicks rewarded Randle with a four-year, $117 million extension last summer.

Unfortunately, Randle has struggled to remain consistent in his third year in New York, making some people wonder if the Knicks made the right decision to give him a huge payday in the 2021 NBA offseason.