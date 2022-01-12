Tour The Weeknd's Ritzy L.A. Penthouse That He's Selling For $22.5 Million

Fresh from releasing his fifth album, Dawn FM, Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known to the world as The Weeknd, is looking for a chance of pace as he prepares to say goodbye to his ultra-modern, ultra-swanky penthouse in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old Grammy-winning artist, who's giving up vertical living after upgrading to a $69 million, 33,000-square-foot megamansion in lower Bel Air last summer, is selling his Wilshire Corridor, Westwood condo, Dirt is reporting.

Should the relatively smaller 7,950-square-foot suite fetch the $22.5 million that the R&B star is asking for, it will net him a $1.5 million profit compared to what he paid for the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in 2019.

Tour the ritzy residence below!