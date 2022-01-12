Tour The Weeknd's Ritzy L.A. Penthouse That He's Selling For $22.5 Million

Music
Shutterstock | 64736

Alexandra Lozovschi

Fresh from releasing his fifth album, Dawn FM, Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, better known to the world as The Weeknd, is looking for a chance of pace as he prepares to say goodbye to his ultra-modern, ultra-swanky penthouse in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old Grammy-winning artist, who's giving up vertical living after upgrading to a $69 million, 33,000-square-foot megamansion in lower Bel Air last summer, is selling his Wilshire Corridor, Westwood condo, Dirt is reporting.

Should the relatively smaller 7,950-square-foot suite fetch the $22.5 million that the R&B star is asking for, it will net him a $1.5 million profit compared to what he paid for the four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in 2019.

Tour the ritzy residence below!

Nicknamed 'The Mogul'

Beverly Hills Estates

Aptly nicknamed "The Mogul,” The Weeknd's L.A. penthouse "boasts a dark, masculine palette of deep navy blue complemented by walnut wood paneling," per a 2019 report from the Los Angeles Times. The outlet also notes its "imported wide-plank oak floors, high-end fixtures and direct elevator access."

The condo spans the entire 18th floor of the exclusive Beverly West building, a luxurious 22-story boutique high-rise that holds 35 luxury condos overlooking Los Angeles Country Club. The Weeknd's unit comes with four balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows granting sweeping views in nearly every direction -- "from the Pacific Ocean to the Santa Monica Mountains to Downtown Los Angeles," observes Dirt.

Scroll for more photos!

Open-Plan Great Room

Beverly Hills Estates

Accessed through a foyer that opens into a corridor with an impressive wine vault, the open-plan great room is anchored by a massive white couch, with the space spilling into an entertainment bar, dining area, and ample window-side sitting areas perfect for taking in the panoramic views.

Dubbing it "an entertainer's dream," Architectural Digest makes note of the lining room's built-in lighted shelving and walnut paneling on accent walls, which, along with the bar's dark marble countertops, imbue the residence with "an impressive, refined energy."

Designer lighting to accentuate the soaring ceilings is part of the stylish decor, which also includes natural stone floors and high-end Italian furniture.

Keep going for more photos!

Custom TV Wall

Beverly Hills Estates

The Weeknd's purchase of the property was one of the priciest condo sales ever recorded in Los Angeles County and, while the home came "loaded with amenities," the Blindings Lights singer added his personal touches.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the entertainment bar in the great room is one such example, with the three-time Grammy award winner installing a TV wall made up of four 65-inch screens to anchor the marble counter and sleek dark shelving, as seen above.

Among the condo's highlights is also the designer chef's kitchen sporting black cabinetry and state-of-the-art Miele appliances. Bearing the creative mark of famed Italian industrial designer Antonio Citterio, it boasts an oversized eat-in island on top of the elegant wood dining table that seats 10 guests.

Scroll to see the master bedroom!

Kingly Main Bedroom

Beverly Hills Estates

The elegant abode's kingly master bedroom sits on the opposite end of the unit and, according to the Robb Report, it's "fit for music royalty" with wood-paneled walls, a generous ensuite bathroom, and an extra-large walk-in closet with gorgeous glass built-in cabinetry.

Meanwhile, the marble-swathed master bath features two vanities, a jewel box steam shower, and a glass-lined soaking tub.

Similarly, the other three bedrooms all boast custom closet space, with a high-tech home gym and an espresso bar located close by.

Adding to all of these are the tempting building amenities, which include a saltwater pool and spa, 24-hour concierge, valet parking, and even a rooftop helipad.

