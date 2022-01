Can we get into the details of her hair and makeup? Alex elevated her look to the final level with her avant-garde makeup in such a simple outfit. She wore a glossy nude lip and centered the drama on her eyes instead. The shimmery black eyeshadow swoops in a cat-eye angle making her natural icy blue eyes pop.

Her rose-shade blush blends flawlessly into a shiny bronze highlight while she piles her natural brunette hair into e messy updo atop her head. As fabulous as the entire look is, we can’t overlook the expertise of Storm Santos behind the camera. He captures her face in a candid shot giving her a youthful, innocent look.