By early 2001, the wrestling promotional war was almost over. Rumors that World Championship Wrestling was close to its demise were ever-present. The promotion would eventually present the last ever episode of WCW Nitro on March 31st of that year.

WWE was once again back on its pedestal as the greatest wrestling promotion in the world. The Attitude Era wouldn't last for much longer but come the Rumble that year, they still had names like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, the Rock, Triple H, and more. Austin would pull out his record 3rd Rumble win in 2001. Other history-making events that year included Kane eliminating a then-record 11 opponents after teaming up with his brother the Undertaker. Drew Carey, Haku, and the Honky Tonk Man would all make surprise appearances as well in what was one of the best-received Rumbles in history.

