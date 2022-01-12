Skier Eileen Gu Reveals Her Reasons For Representing China

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu shocked the world in 2019 when she announced on Instagram that she would be competing for China instead of the USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing. The 18-year-old sports prodigy was born in San Francisco, California, to an American father and a Chinese mother, was educated and got her ski training in the USA, and started competing in major events in 2018 as an American.

The following year, however, she decided to switch allegiance to Team China. Find out why below.