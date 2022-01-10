'Real Housewives' Fans Aren't Happy With This Photo of Melissa Gorga

Entertainment
Shutterstock | 644176

Lindsay Cronin

Melissa Gorga, Ramona Singer, and Kyle Richards are being tied to controversy after posing for a recently shared Instagram photo taken during their time filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Months after the ladies of the Real Housewives franchise flew in a private jet to Turks and Caicos, where they temporarily made themselves at home at a rental property hosted by Richards' realtor husband, Mauricio Umansky, Singer, of The Real Housewives of New York City, posted the group image of the three of them on her social media page.

Scroll to see the photo.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Rockets Need Third Team To 'Generate A Path' To Ben Simmons Trade

Figure Skater Mariah Bell Impresses In Daisy Dukes On Ice

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Be Traded To Kings For Hield, Barnes, Holmes & Draft Picks

Surprising Facts About American Supermodel Gigi Hadid

Sam Asghari Strips Down In Bathroom With Insane Muscle Showoff

Melissa Gorga and Her Cast Mates Were Flooded With Backlash

Shutterstock | 3586184

After Singer posted the image on her Instagram page last week, along with the usernames of her two Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast mates and two orange heart emoji, she was met with a slew of critical fans who didn't like what they were seeing from her, Gorga, and Richards.

"Oh brother....you women should grow up...disappointed in you Ramona...snap out of it...," one person shared.

A second Instagram user said that the women had "shopped in the preteen baby clothes box" as a third called out Gorga and Singer for looking like they were "wearing their daughters outfits" but applauded Richards for her "nice outfit."

Keep scrolling for the photo in question.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Swimsuit In Iceland

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Swimsuit In Iceland

By Rebecca Cukier

Some Accused Melissa Gorga and Her Co-Stars of Using Photoshop

Shutterstock | 64736

After another person shaded The Real Housewives of New York City star for hanging out with people who are younger than she is while someone else went super low and said she could never compare to Gorga and Richards.

"You can’t compare to these two!" the hater alleged.

Someone else said the women were "photoshopped to death" as another noted "how ridiculous" the ladies' poses were and slammed them as three "narcissists" as they stood beside one another for their sultry mirror selfie.

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Welcomes 2022 In Bikini

Kaley Cuoco Goes Full Ninja In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Melissa Gorga Didn't Always Approve of Ramona Singer's Behavior

Shutterstock | 644176

Following filming on The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one, Gorga spoke to Page Six, admitting that when it came to Singer's behavior against the other women of the show, many of whom she screamed at during filming, there were "no excuses."

“Ramona lives in Ramona’s world,” Gorga noted.

Singer feuded with Moore on a number of occasions but Moore didn't back down. Instead, she let Singer know her behavior, and the way she spoke to her, wouldn't be tolerated.

“I think [Kenya] made sense with whatever she argued about,” Gorga admitted.

List Item #4

Shutterstock | 64736

Despite Singer's bad behavior, Gorga said she holds the Real Housewives of New York City star "close to [her] heart."

"I appreciate her. I know that she can say things sometimes that piss people off and get people upset. But I always try to explain where she’s coming from,” Gorga shared. “I have a soft spot for her most of the time. I know that she twists her words and she can say things sometimes that she really doesn’t mean. I think she has trust in me that I’m reasonable and I’m not going to just tear her down. I’m going to let her explain why she said something.”

To see more of Gorga, Singer, Richards, and their cast mates, including Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Luann de Lesseps, check out the first season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which is currently streaming on Peacock.

Read Next

Must Read

Noah Cyrus Eyes 22nd Birthday In Tube Top

Dua Lipa All Legs In Skimpy Bra Look Amid Versace Deal

Mikaela Shiffrin Highlights Olympian Abs In Skimpy Spandex

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Swimsuit In Iceland

Noah Cyrus Thanks Orville Peck For Saving Her Life In 2021

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.