'Real Housewives' Fans Aren't Happy With This Photo of Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga, Ramona Singer, and Kyle Richards are being tied to controversy after posing for a recently shared Instagram photo taken during their time filming Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

Months after the ladies of the Real Housewives franchise flew in a private jet to Turks and Caicos, where they temporarily made themselves at home at a rental property hosted by Richards' realtor husband, Mauricio Umansky, Singer, of The Real Housewives of New York City, posted the group image of the three of them on her social media page.

