Davis is still under rehabilitation after suffering an injury earlier this season but once he returns to perfect shape, he's expected to receive a strong interest on the trade market. Among his potential suitors before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Sacramento Kings. In a recent article, Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit suggested two Davis-centered blockbuster trade ideas that would help fix the Lakers.

These include a hypothetical deal that would send him to the Kings. In the proposed trade scenario, the Kings would be offering a package that includes Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-rounders in 2023 and 2025 to the Lakers in exchange for Davis, Kendrick Nunn, and DeAndre Jordan.