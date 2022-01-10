Surprising Facts About American Supermodel Gigi Hadid

American Supermodel Gigi Hadid is popular across the globe for many reasons. She is well-known for her gorgeous looks. She has walked the ramp for famous designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, and Victoria’s Secret.

She has dated some of the hottest men in the showbiz industry, including Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette, and British singer Zayn Malik, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship, according to Life &Style magazine.

What’s more, her friendship with Kendall Jenner always kept her in the limelight.

However, there are some surprising facts about Gigi Hadid that many people don’t know. Continue reading to find out.