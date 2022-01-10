Surprising Facts About American Supermodel Gigi Hadid

Entertainment
American Supermodel Gigi Hadid is popular across the globe for many reasons. She is well-known for her gorgeous looks. She has walked the ramp for famous designers like Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Michael Kors, and Victoria’s Secret.

She has dated some of the hottest men in the showbiz industry, including Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas, Tyler Cameron from The Bachelorette, and British singer Zayn Malik, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship, according to Life &Style magazine.

What’s more, her friendship with Kendall Jenner always kept her in the limelight.

However, there are some surprising facts about Gigi Hadid that many people don’t know. Continue reading to find out.

Child Model

Shutterstock | 564025

According to The Things Celebrity, Hadid was first discovered by the co-founder of Guess Paul Marciano when she was just two years old. And she was part of a “Baby Guess” campaign at the age of four!

Later on, she worked for Guess Kids and then decided to quit before returning to model for the brand at the age of 19.

“I started with Baby Guess, I did Guess Kids, and then I stopped because I was a really competitive horseback rider and a club volleyball player. I kind of stopped modeling,” Gigi had told Glamour magazine.

Rejected By Victoria's Secret

It might come as a surprise to many as Hadid is one of the most sought-after models in the world, but before walking for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret for the first time in 2015, she auditioned for the brand twice and was rejected both times.

The model was not selected by the brand because she was nervous and shy during the auditions.

Speaking to Vogue, she revealed that the experience of walking into the audition room was “scary.”

“I was working out every day, and I felt my body was really ready. I was healthy, athletic and ready for the show but I think that the only thing that got in my way was genuinely how nervous I was. I can’t tell you how scary it is walking into that room, it is so scary,” she told the publication, per Express.

Burger And Fries Fanatic

Considering Hadid’s perfect model body, it’s hard to imagine that she would be consuming any kinds of fattening or junk food at all. But in reality, the model is a self-proclaimed burger and fries fanatic.

According to Time magazine, while the model tries to consume a clean and healthy diet, she indulges in burgers and fries every once in a while to keep her sanity intact.

“My personal motto is: eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane,” the publication quoted her as saying.

All Natural

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gigi_Hadid._2015.jpg

Unlike many other models and celebrities who undergo various cosmetic procedures to enhance their looks, Gigi Hadid is a natural beauty.

According to Harper’s Bazar, the 26-year-old model says she has never gone under the knife and does not even pluck, wax, or thread her eyebrows.

Per the article, the reason Hadid has never opted for plastic surgery is that she is scared of something going wrong.

“For those wondering, I have never put or injected anything into my face. I am so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and makes them feel more comfortable and good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me," she told the publication.

"I feel like am too much of a control freak. I'm like, what if it goes wrong?"

