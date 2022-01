Kaia Gerber might make headlines for that tiny waist and Amazonian frame, but the 20-year-old has been talking how much pasta she feeds herself. The supermodel and daughter to Cindy Crawford is, much like fellow model Kendall Jenner, hugely into her pasta - in fact, she's even revealed she can't manage "a day" without slurping the carb-loaded dish.

Speaking in 2018, Gerber divulged her pasta obsession, although fans of the YSL Beauty's face might have been too busy ogling her figure to read it.