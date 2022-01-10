How Real Is WWE's Royal Rumble?

WWE is all scripted entertainment where the winners and losers are predetermined. Performers work together to put on a show, rather than compete against each other to win.

That said, there are some very real things about WWE's Royal Rumble. The winner really does move on to a big match at WrestleMania. Having a high-profile match at WrestleMania means the performer earns a bit-time paycheck for the event. The money WWE uses to pay its performers for WrestleMania is very much real. So, that person who gets their hand-raised at the end of the Rumble, they really do benefit greatly from the victory.

Scroll down to learn the rules of WWE's Royal Rumble match.