How Real Is WWE's Royal Rumble?

WWE is all scripted entertainment where the winners and losers are predetermined. Performers work together to put on a show, rather than compete against each other to win.

That said, there are some very real things about WWE's Royal Rumble. The winner really does move on to a big match at WrestleMania. Having a high-profile match at WrestleMania means the performer earns a bit-time paycheck for the event. The money WWE uses to pay its performers for WrestleMania is very much real. So, that person who gets their hand-raised at the end of the Rumble, they really do benefit greatly from the victory.

Rules Of The Royal Rumble

Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has been an annual event and match type for WWE. The match usually consists of 30 wrestlers. Two wrestlers start the match with a new wrestler being added every 90-120 seconds. Eliminations occur when a wrestler is thrown over the top rope with both feet hitting the ground. Once 29 wrestlers have been eliminated, the last person standing is declared the winner and will move on to challenge a champion of their choosing at WrestleMania.

How You Can Watch The Royal Rumble

As with all WWE Premium Events, it can be viewed on the WWE Network or Peacock. In the United States, all WWE Premium Events now air on Peacock's streaming service which purchased the content from the WWE Network in early 2021.

Outside of the United States, the Royal Rumble will air on the WWE Network.

The event takes place on January 29th, 2022. It will begin airing at 8 PM ET with a pre-show starting at 7 PM ET.

How To Purchase Tickets To the 2022 Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble will take place from the Dome At American's Center in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29th, 2022. Tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.

The cost of tickets ranges greatly. The "get-in price" for the show is currently $45 on Ticketmaster but premium seats go for a much larger amount. Currently, the most expensive seats for the show cost $1,650. There are still some of those seats remaining, with the closest being in the second row.

2022 Royal Rumble Lineup

In addition to the men's and women's Royal Rumbles, other matches have been scheduled for the show as well.

Those matches are as follows:

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs TBD

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Bobby Lashley

The Miz & Maryse vs Edge & Beth Phoenix

Becky Lynch's challenger at the Rumble will be determined on this week's RAW in a triple threat match between Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop. As always, the card is subject to change, however.

