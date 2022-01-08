WWE Releases Samoa Joe & Other NXT Staff & Talent

Wrestling
Ian Carey

WWE has released Samoa Joe for the 2nd time in 9 months. He was released the first time from the main roster last April. Joe had been working as a commentator for the RAW brand before being cut. Shortly after, however, he was hired by Triple H to work for the NXT brand. Joe would debut as an authority figure before then challenging unsuccessfully for the NXT Championship.

Now, Joe has been released from that role as well. Rumors are that the 42-year-old is eyeing a return to the ring outside the confines of WWE.

Joe was not the only one released from WWE this week. Scroll down to learn more familiar names that are no longer with the promotion.

"Road Dogg" Brian James Has Been Released

"Road Dogg' Brian James was part of the most recent WWE releases. He had been working backstage with the NXT brand as of late. Prior to taking on that role, however, Road Dogg had once been the head writer of Smackdown.

James made the following comments in regard to his release from WWE:

“Guys, I’m doing well and I thank you for all the love. I’m gonna take a few days for my self and process this. God is still on the throne and will provide. It’s just business!”

Scroll down to reveal a true legend that was released from WWE this week.

Wrestling

William Regal Has Been Released

In a move that is being considered quite shocking by many, William Regal was let go from WWE this week after spending 21 years with the company.

Regal had been the on-screen authority figure on the NXT brand but also helped out with scouting independent talent. With WWE no longer looking to sign wrestlers performing on the independent wrestling scene, however, Regal was evidently viewed to be expendable.

Scroll down to reveal who else was released from WWE's NXT brand this week.

Office Staff and Coaches From NXT Released

In addition to Samoa Joe, Road Dogg, and William Regal, several backstage coaches and other staff from NXT were released this week.

These include wrestlers Timothy Thatcher and Danny Burch. Both had been helping with coaching at the Performance Center in recent months.

Other released staff include: Ace Steel, referee coach Scott Armstrong (Joseph Scott James), coach Allison Danger (Cathy Corino) , writer Ryan Katz, Senior VP of Creative Dave Kapoor, Senior VP of Consumer Products Sarah Cummins, and writer George Carroll.

Many of the people let go this week had been hired by Triple H. Scroll down to reveal Triple H's reaction to the recent releases.

Triple H's Response To Recent NXT Releases

WWE has gutted the old black and gold era of NXT in its re-branding into NXT 2.0. The previous incarnation of NXT had been the brainchild of Triple H. According to Wade Keller of PW Torch, Triple H is said to be upset with how things have played out.

“NXT just isn’t what it once was. I’ve heard just a little about Triple H’s reaction to all of this and nothing super reportable other than it sounds like he’s bummed out,” Keller said.

