WWE Releases Samoa Joe & Other NXT Staff & Talent

WWE has released Samoa Joe for the 2nd time in 9 months. He was released the first time from the main roster last April. Joe had been working as a commentator for the RAW brand before being cut. Shortly after, however, he was hired by Triple H to work for the NXT brand. Joe would debut as an authority figure before then challenging unsuccessfully for the NXT Championship.

Now, Joe has been released from that role as well. Rumors are that the 42-year-old is eyeing a return to the ring outside the confines of WWE.

Joe was not the only one released from WWE this week. Scroll down to learn more familiar names that are no longer with the promotion.