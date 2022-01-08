Skier Eileen Gu Talks About The Importance Of Representation

Eileen Gu carries a big responsibility on her shoulders as a pro athlete and medal favorite for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 18-year-old Chinese-American is not only gunning for Olympic glory in freestyle skiing next month in Beijing, she’s also aiming to inspire through representation.

As one of the youngest competitors in her events, a female in a male-dominated sport, and a minority in a game traditionally ruled by white athletes, Gu has the job of representing a diverse mix: young people, women and her race. And she’s only too happy to rise to the challenge.