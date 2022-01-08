Noah Cyrus Thanks Orville Peck For Saving Her Life In 2021

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BUBBAS, thank you for saving my life this past year…!" Did reading that give you butterflies? We bet it did because Noah Cyrus laid the PDA on thick in her heartwarming birthday message to rumored boo Orville Peck. The 22-year-old singer has been on cloud nine all through the New Year weekend thanks to an electrifying performance with her big sister Miley Cyrus at the NBC's NYE Party last Friday. Still reeling from the past week's festivities, Noah took to her Instagram to celebrate another significant figure in her life – the Canadian masked singer Peck.