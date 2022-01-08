NBA Rumors: Sixers Reveal 'Goal No. 1' For Ben Simmons

JB Baruelo

Since the 2020-21 NBA season came to an end, rumors have been swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his deteriorating relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers. After being blamed for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, there were speculations that Simmons is no longer interested in staying with the Sixers and wants to start a new journey somewhere else.

Unfortunately, months since the Simmons saga began, the Sixers still haven't found success moving their disgruntled superstar.

Updates On Ben Simmons Saga

In his substack newsletter, NBA insider Marc Stein discussed several interesting topics, including the rumors surrounding Simmons and the Sixers. Though they are actively listening to trade offers for Simmons, Stein revealed that the Sixers' "goal no. 1" is to convince the three-time NBA All-Star to stay with the team.

"The 76ers will be discussing various Simmons trade scenarios for the next month, but actually trading him before the NBA’s annual trade buzzer is not their preferred scenario. As it stands," Stein wrote, as quoted by Sixers Wire. "Convincing Simmons to rejoin the team and play as much of the remaining schedule as possible, according to one source familiar with Philadelphia’s thinking, is the club’s 'goal no. 1' when it comes to the wayward playmaker."

Keeping Ben Simmons Makes Sense

Simmons' inability to shoot the ball from the perimeter may remain a major concern, but he could still make a major impact for the Sixers on both ends of the floor. Though he had disappointed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons somehow performed well during the regular season last year. In 58 games he played, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Bringing Simmons back this season could help the Sixers improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 17 in the league, allowing 107.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Rebuilding Ben Simmons' Trade Value

The Sixers have plenty of reasons why they should prioritize convincing Simmons to stay with the team for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season. Aside from giving them another pair of hands to compete for the NBA championship title this season, there's also no team that is willing to pay their asking price for Simmons.

Simmons may be currently receiving plenty of interest on the trade market but with his disappointing performance last season and drama surrounding him in Philadelphia, his trade value is currently at an all-time low. Allowing him to return to action this season would give the Sixers the opportunity to rebuild his trade value and make him a more attractive trade chip.

Sixers' Top Trade Targets Still Not Available

While it seems like they want to repair their relationship with their disgruntled superstar, there's a bigger reason why the Sixers prefer to keep Simmons for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Sixers' top two trade targets, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, aren't expected to be available on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, if their respective teams suffer a huge disappointment this season, there's a strong possibility for Lillard and Beal to demand a trade next summer.

