NBA Rumors: Sixers Reveal 'Goal No. 1' For Ben Simmons

Since the 2020-21 NBA season came to an end, rumors have been swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his deteriorating relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers. After being blamed for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, there were speculations that Simmons is no longer interested in staying with the Sixers and wants to start a new journey somewhere else.

Unfortunately, months since the Simmons saga began, the Sixers still haven't found success moving their disgruntled superstar.