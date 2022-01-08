Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Casual Outfit

As Kylie Jenner’s due date draws nearer, the 24-year-old business mogul flaunts her growing baby bump. Since she hid her first pregnancy from the media, she’s taking full advantage of the public’s knowledge this time. As a style icon, staying away from the public eye in 2017 rose curious eyebrows as fans speculated the then 20-year-old was pregnant from her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

During that time, her family members and close friends kept her secret, and fans only found out when she delivered Stormi in February. It must be refreshing to share this journey with her loyal 298 million Instagram followers, an announcement that garnered 154 million views!