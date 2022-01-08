Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Casual Outfit

As Kylie Jenner’s due date draws nearer, the 24-year-old business mogul flaunts her growing baby bump. Since she hid her first pregnancy from the media, she’s taking full advantage of the public’s knowledge this time. As a style icon, staying away from the public eye in 2017 rose curious eyebrows as fans speculated the then 20-year-old was pregnant from her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

During that time, her family members and close friends kept her secret, and fans only found out when she delivered Stormi in February. It must be refreshing to share this journey with her loyal 298 million Instagram followers, an announcement that garnered 154 million views!

Keeping It Casual In Denim

Kylie Jenner | Instagram

Kylie posed in distressed denim pants and cropped white shirt as she referenced the popular TikTok song I Am Woman. She flaunts her baby bump in a side profile as she places her hands on her hair, raising her hair. The long black tresses fall forward, covering one-half of her face.

The Lip Kit by Kylie founder leaves her pants unbuttoned so we can sneak a peek at her undies as we get an entire glance of her bump.

Reflecting On 2022

Kylie Jenner | Instagram

In a heartfelt caption, the young billionaire reflects on events of the previous year, including its highs and lows. She alluded to the Astroworld tragedy where fans lost their lives in a stampede by acknowledging the many heartaches of 2021. Kylie also inferred that she took the events in stride because of the significant changes in her life.

The second half of the caption took a more positive tone as the reality TV star prayed for love and good health in 2022. She urged her fans to stay safe and healthy in light of the recent developments.

Relaxed In Yoga Set

Kylie Jenner | Instagram

Once more, Kylie gives fans a side profile view of her baby bump in her new year post. This time, she wore an all-black yoga set comprising leggings and an off-shoulder long-sleeved cropped top. She places her hands protectively over her baby bump while showing some cleavage. The waistband of the leggings rests below her belly as her hair falls in waves over her well-structured face. Kylie’s picture hue being monochrome is reminiscent of a blank canvas, kind of like the New Year.

A Most Successful Beauty Empire

As part of counting her blessings, Kylie shared a picture of her baby business’ Instagram following when she first started. The Lip Kit by Kylie small business with 1 million followers has now expanded to Kylie Cosmetics including Kylie Swim, Kylie Skin, and Kylie Baby with a whopping 25.4 million followers.

Kylie posted about it on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram by using the "How it started ... How it's going" trend to show the different Instagram accounts and the immense growth in followers.

