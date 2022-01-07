Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

Zendaya is stunning in a sweeping, wide-legged pants and knits look on city streets and joining the list of celebrities putting designer Christian Siriano on the "it" boy map. The 25-year-old actress and singer pulled off winter glam vibes like nobody's business this week, landing herself a spot on Siriano's Instagram and pulling off street style vibes often seen on the likes of singer Jennifer Lopez.

Zendaya had opted for the high-waisted pants trend shutting down millennial skinny jeans, and she rocked it like a pro.