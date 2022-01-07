Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

Zendaya
Zendaya is stunning in a sweeping, wide-legged pants and knits look on city streets and joining the list of celebrities putting designer Christian Siriano on the "it" boy map. The 25-year-old actress and singer pulled off winter glam vibes like nobody's business this week, landing herself a spot on Siriano's Instagram and pulling off street style vibes often seen on the likes of singer Jennifer Lopez.

Zendaya had opted for the high-waisted pants trend shutting down millennial skinny jeans, and she rocked it like a pro.

Stuns In Wintry Street Look

Scroll for the photo, a shot featuring the Spider-Man star on a city sidewalk and going head-to-toe in cream and muted gray. The brunette's willowy frame was swathed in her baggy pants ensemble, one also comprised of a tight cream and long-sleeved sweater - the statement finish, however, came via a chunky-knitted scarf worn across the shoulder.

Zendaya also donned reflective metallic shades as she carried a black leather handbag and wore her hair swept back with a side parting. More after the snap.

Christian Siriano is big-time creeping up the celebrity style files lists. Star loyalists include Juice singer Lizzo, rapper Cardi B, Dinero singer JLo, plus talk show queen Oprah Winfrey - the shot of Zendaya also brought in a celebrity face as Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair left love. "Love this lion," she wrote.

Zendaya, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for her recent Interview Mag feature, new movie, and co-star boyfriend Tom Holland. The two are even reported to have discussed marriage and kids.

Kids With Tom Holland?

A source reporting to Hollywood Life recently dished:

“Just like any other serious couple, they have talked about what their future holds, including getting married and having kids together. They both want the same things when it comes to a family. But he knows that she is not ready for that at the moment and that she is extremely focused on her career."

July 2021 marked the two going public. They play love interests MJ and Peter Parker in the latest Spider-Man flick.

Tom Holland Wants Kids

Tom, meanwhile, has told People: “I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world,” adding: “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!”

Zendaya has been filling her IG with glam snaps - some including beau Tom. Her latest post came shouting out the Euphoria series she also stars in.

