Fewer clothes, more body! That's the tune female celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner are singing these days, as many stars hop on the cut-out dress trend. Gone are the days when celebs waited for summer to flaunt their well-toned bodies in bikinis. Now, we see them rocking mesh, sheer, and more recently risqué cut-out outfits to the movies, at the gym, on the red carpet, and just about anywhere.

Let's get into the details of this new fashion and why it's so trendy.