Jennifer Garner Rocks Tight Leggings For Morning Yoga

Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Jennifer Garner is looking phenomenal in tight leggings and thigh-high legwarmers after a refreshing morning yoga session. The 49-year-old actress had the paparazzi chasing her on Thursday morning as she kicked off the day the right way - photographed in L.A., the ex to Ben Affleck looked fresh-faced and fabulous, also reminding the 20-somethings they can shove it.

Garner was snapped on the phone and showing off her killer figure, also treating herself to a hot beverage. Check out the photos below.

Looking Amazing At 49

Shutterstock

Scroll for the photos.

Jennifer is fresh from being crowned Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The Alias actress was photographed on a sunny sidewalk and looking super-fit as she rocked a navy blue pair of leggings, plus a black sweater.

Opting for a cozy vibe and shouting out the '80s, the mom of three went for a black pair of legwarmers rising to her thighs, also sporting her long brown locks down, plus a thick-rimmed pair of glasses. More after the snaps.

Post-Workout Feeling The Best

Garner, a paparazzi favorite with media outlets prying into her life as ex Ben Affleck rekindles his relationship with 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez, has opened up on her wellness mindset. Last year, she told Shape:

"I never feel or look better than right after a hard workout. One way or another, even when my kids were babies, I work out every day. That's more for my brain than my body." The Golden Globe winner favors Limit classes, hosted by trainer Beth Nicely.

Thoughts On Aging

Shutterstock

Garner continues to make headlines for defying her age - not quite on the six-pack front seen by Hustlers actress Lopez, but she's up there. Speaking of the Neutrogena brand she fronts, Jennifer told Glamour:

“I've been with them for all these product lines, as new technology has emerged, and there's nothing like retinol."

"Nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s,” the Juno star added. “Dermatologist Dr. Doris Day told me that and it's the best line ever!”

Fans Shading JLo

Wikimedia

Viewers to the post-yoga class images largely sent the thumbs-up, but some took a moment to throw shade at JLo, who was engaged to Affleck decades ago and is now back with him after splitting from Alex Rodriguez.

"Here she is dressed down and with minimal or maybe even no makeup, and she looks fantastic. JLo on the other hand appears to be extremely high maintenance. Why would Affleck choose the latter?" one user wrote. Others, meanwhile stated Garner looking "amazing" for her age.

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.