Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Bikini With Thigh-Highs In Snow

Emily Ratajkowski has been proving it's always bikini season. The 30-year-old supermodel might have shown her intellectual side via new book My Body last year, but it was business as usual ahead of the holidays as EmRata promoted her popular Inamorata line.

The swimwear, lingerie, and clothing designer continues to act as a brand ambassador for her celebrity-adored label, and one set of photos caught the eye over on Inamorata's Instagram back in December 2021. Check out the thigh-highs bikini action below.

Stuns In Winter Bikini Look

Scroll for the photos.

They came wrapping up a headline-making year for Ratajkowski, who both welcomed her first child and released her first book. The Blurred Lines star had posed rather festively amid a possibly-fake winter wonderland backdrop - Emily was backed by snow-blanketed trees and hills, plus blue skies.

The catwalk queen stunned while in a cut-out and red velvet monokini, also sporting sexy thigh-high boots, plus a massive and faux-fur trapper hat. Swipe for both snaps below, scroll for more.

The mom of one, all abs and golden tan as she showcased her world-famous figure, let her brand do the talking. Inamorata wrote: "VELVET SWiM. Our newest swim fabric, a soft and sexy fabric offered in our favorite styles. Online now ❄️."

Ratajkowski was quick to swoop in and leave a like. Her 2017-founded brand, which kicked off in swimwear, is now iconic for its chic-printed matching sets, also boasting celebrity fans including reality star Kourtney Kardashian and supermodel Hailey Bieber.

Sorry If It Offends You

Ratajkowski, who doesn't put up with BS, has been open about her style and her body. The London-born star told Vogue:

"We have all been in situations, like, ‘Is this appropriate to wear?’ I like the idea of wearing the type of suit that I want to wear without having to worry about whether it is offensive to anyone.”

Ratajkowski joins the long list of celebs releasing their own lines, not limited to Kim Kardashian with SKIMS and Jessica Simpson's Jessica Simpson Style brand.

Knows How To Sell Underwear

In a separate Vogue interview, and as Inamorata Body lingerie launched in 2019, Emily revealed:

“I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you’re not at the beach. I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York?” She added: “Ultimately it is about a cotton panty that you have on around the house and then wear out to get coffee.”

