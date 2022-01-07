Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Bikini With Thigh-Highs In Snow

Emily Ratajkowski has been proving it's always bikini season. The 30-year-old supermodel might have shown her intellectual side via new book My Body last year, but it was business as usual ahead of the holidays as EmRata promoted her popular Inamorata line.

The swimwear, lingerie, and clothing designer continues to act as a brand ambassador for her celebrity-adored label, and one set of photos caught the eye over on Inamorata's Instagram back in December 2021. Check out the thigh-highs bikini action below.