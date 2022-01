Tom Holland is campaigning to be part of the hit HBO teen drama Euphoria, to join his Spider-Man co-star and real-life girlfriend Zendaya.

The actor revealed in an interview that he is a fan of the show and really wants to be part of it, even if it's just a cameo.

Apparently, girlfriend Zendaya agrees with him too! They have even planned how to get Holland in the show.

