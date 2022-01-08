Eagles Vs. Cowboys: Key Things To Watch

You don't have to be a football connoisseur to know that the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles simply don't like each other.

That's why, even though both have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, there will be nothing friendly about their Week-18 clash for the season finale.

Eagles and Cowboys would love to play spoiler for each other with the postseason just around the corner, which is why both teams should be wise to rest their starters at some point in this game.

Here, we're going to discuss the biggest takeaways ahead of this long-awaited divisional clash.