Becoming an equestrian rider is no easy feat as it requires time, money, and skill investment. Her parents, Marjorie and Steve Harvey were proud to support her Olympic dreams. Lori went on to win several junior league awards in horse-riding, and her father wore one of her medals to brag on his show.

In her interview with The Real, Lori opened up about her tragic injury, saying, “Actually, I used to ride horses competitively. I did show jumping so that’s what I wanted to do for my career.” The young model then continued her sad story, “I wanted to go to the Olympics. I had this whole plan and then I think when I was 18, I got into a really bad accident.”