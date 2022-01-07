NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose & Nerlens Noel For CJ McCollum

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild but if they decide to overhaul their roster around the face of the franchise, Damian Lillard, most people believe that McCollum would be the top trade candidate in Portland.

Once he becomes officially available on the trade market, several aspiring contenders are expected to express a strong interest in adding McCollum to their roster.

The Latest

Jordyn Woods Already Thriving In 2022 As She Flaunts Body In New Year Posts

Kim Kardashian Eyes Bright Future In Skintight Balenciaga

How Serious Are Zendaya And Tom Holland About Their Relationship?

Here’s How Nastia Liukin Maintains Her Enviable Physique

An Inside Look At Simone Biles' Modern Houston Home

CJ McCollum To New York Knicks

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:C.J._McCollum_(cropped).jpg

One of the potential suitors of McCollum on the trade market is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit created a list of McCollum-centered trades that would shake things up in Portland. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send McCollum to Big Apple.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose, and Nerlens Noel to the Trail Blazers in exchange for McCollum and Tony Snell.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

A proposed four-team blockbuster trade would feature Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant heading to the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

By JB Baruelo

Why The Knicks Would Make The Trade

Trading for McCollum would make a lot of sense for the Knicks, especially if they are still serious about fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title this season. The Knicks may have won six of their last 10 games, but they obviously need more star power around Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to make a huge noise in the league.

McCollum won't make the Knicks an instant favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2022 NBA Finals, but it would strengthen their chance of reaching the playoffs again this year.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markannen & Draft Picks

NBA Rumors: Proposed Knicks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In New York

CJ McCollum's On-Court Impact On Knicks

McCollum may not be a legitimate superstar, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Knicks. His potential arrival in New York would significantly improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 20 in the league, scoring 106.5 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Randle and Barrett, as well as a decent playmaker, rebounder, and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, McCollum is averaging 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Is The Trade Worth Exploring For The Trail Blazers?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Portland_Trail_Blazers_at_Moda_Center,_December_2013_-_01.JPG

Though they won't get another All-Star caliber player in return, Simone explained why the hypothetical trade would make sense for the Trail Blazers.

"Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers would be getting three quality rotation players to put around Lillard," Simone wrote. "Star power is important, but with the current duo not working, maybe they should try prioritizing depth. Fournier and Rose would be guards that could play heavy minutes for Portland. Meanwhile, Nerlens Noel would give the Blazers an elite defensive big man to bring off the bench."

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Goes Full Ninja In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Olympian Nastia Liukin Enjoys Mexico In Periwinkle Bikini

Noah Cyrus Styles Miley Cyrus In See-Through Black Jersey Dress

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Enjoys Upside-Down Swimsuit Moment

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.