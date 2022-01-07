NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Evan Fournier, Derrick Rose & Nerlens Noel For CJ McCollum

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard CJ McCollum and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild but if they decide to overhaul their roster around the face of the franchise, Damian Lillard, most people believe that McCollum would be the top trade candidate in Portland.

Once he becomes officially available on the trade market, several aspiring contenders are expected to express a strong interest in adding McCollum to their roster.