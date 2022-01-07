How Serious Are Zendaya And Tom Holland About Their Relationship?

Without a shadow of a doubt, American actress Zendaya and her British beau Tom Holland have become one of Hollywood’s most favourite sweethearts.

Even though the two denied being romantically linked for several years, they were finally seen exchanging a passionate kiss while sitting in a car – a move that confirmed their relationship.

Since then, things for Zendaya and Holland seem to be escalating pretty quickly because marriage and kids are also reportedly on the cards for the two love birds.

Continue reading to find out more about their future plans.