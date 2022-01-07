Here’s How Nastia Liukin Maintains Her Enviable Physique

Sports broadcaster and former artistic gymnast Nastia Liukin is well-known for her incredible physique.

And anyone can guess by looking at her that she breaks a sweat in the gym regularly. The ex-athlete has won many accolades throughout her career, including five medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

She also had the honour of winning the prestigious individual all-around title at the Games.

After Liukin failed to make it to the 2012 Olympics, she decided to bid farewell to her career. She is now a sports presenter as well as an entrepreneur and a social media influencer.

