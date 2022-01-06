NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the big names that have recently surfaced on the rumor mill. The Lakers may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline but with his underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, some believe that it would only be a matter of time before they part ways with the veteran big man.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Davis is expected to receive strong interest from teams that need an additional star power to have a better chance of winning the NBA championship title.