NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

Basketball
JB Baruelo

Los Angeles Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is one of the big names that have recently surfaced on the rumor mill. The Lakers may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline but with his underwhelming performance in the 2021-22 NBA season, some believe that it would only be a matter of time before they part ways with the veteran big man.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Davis is expected to receive strong interest from teams that need an additional star power to have a better chance of winning the NBA championship title.

Anthony Davis To Dallas Mavericks

One of the aspiring contenders that could express a strong interest in acquiring Davis from the Lakers is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated came up with a "Hollywood pipe-dream idea" that would send Davis to Dallas.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be offering a trade package that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for Davis. If the trade becomes a reality, Trigg believes that it would help the Mavericks and the Lakers in the long-term and short-term.

Mavericks Take Gamble On Anthony Davis

Trading Porzingis for Davis definitely comes with a huge risk for the Mavericks. While Porzingis is currently playing, Davis is on the sideline with a knee injury. However, if he could regain 100% of his health, giving up two future first-rounders to swap Porzingis for Davis would definitely be worth it for the Mavericks.

Davis would be a major upgrade over Porzingis in the Mavericks' frontcourt. Aside from being a dominant force on both ends of the floor, Davis has more playoff experience and has already won an NBA championship title. With his experience playing alongside LeBron James, he won't have a hard time building chemistry with a ball-dominant superstar like Luka Doncic in Dallas.

Lakers Replace Anthony Davis With A Younger Star

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Lakers if they no longer believe that Davis could help them win another NBA championship title. By sending Davis to the Mavericks, the Lakers would be acquiring a younger All-Star caliber big man in Porzingis, a veteran frontcourt reinforcement in Finney-Smith, and two future first-round picks.

Porzingis may not be as good as Davis right now, but he possesses a similar skill set. Like Davis, Porzingis could also score anywhere on the court and a quality rim protector.

Financial Motivation For LA Lakers

Aside from replacing Davis with a younger star, Trigg explained that the suggested trade would also provide the Lakers with financial flexibility in the summer of 2024.

"Another thing to consider here is length of contracts. Davis is set to make around $40 million per year through 2025, while Porzingis is set to make around $35 million per year through 2024 at the latest," Trigg wrote. "Historically, the Lakers don't have many issues when it comes to luring big-name free agents. So maybe there could be some motivation for L.A. to get off of some big money one year sooner."

