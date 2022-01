Zendaya portrays Rue so well in Euphoria but most viewers don't know that it wasn't easy for the actress to play such a mature role.

The star admitted in a recent interview that she was initially nervous to take the role because of her Disney past, which came with a label of being wholesome and kid-friendly, a far cry from the scandalous HBO series.

Scroll down to see what Zendaya thinks of her 'Disney kid' label and her transition to a mature actress.