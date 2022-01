The Olympic athlete captioned her recap video, “What a Crazy year 2021.” Indeed, it was an eventful year, having to continue living in a pandemic and adjust to the new normal. Bouard lived a full life in the past year, from diving into the ocean, to getting new tattoos, and of course, skiing in the snow.

Despite its ups and downs, she continued her heartfelt post with gratitude for the previous year. The freeskier then urged fans to keep their heads up even though it’s hard sometimes and “be always positive!”

Bouard ended her lengthy caption by saying, “Enjoy every moment of your life!! Life can be tricky, but it’s beautiful to live.” These are gems to live by for everyone, and we appreciate Bouard looking out towards the end of the last year.