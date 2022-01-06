Sixers News: Daryl Morey Hoping For Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal In Ben Simmons Trade

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

A year after assuming the role as the Philadelphia 76ers' president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey was tasked to find a solution to their problem involving disgruntled superstar Ben Simmons. Since taking most of the blame for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Simmons has expressed his desire to leave the Sixers and start a new journey somewhere else.

Morey and the Sixers first tried to make efforts to convince Simmons to stay but after they realized that he has no plan of changing his mind, they started listening to offers for him on the trade market.

Daryl Morey Still Expecting A Massive Haul For Ben Simmons

Wikimedia Commons

Months have already passed since Simmons demanded a trade, but the drama surrounding him is yet to come to an end. However, the main reason why Simmons remains with the Sixers isn't because he's not receiving interest in the trade market. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, it's because, as of now, Morey and the Sixers are still expecting a huge return for their disgruntled superstar.

"Still, sources say the Sixers — who have been on the lookout for an All-Star in return for Simmons for so long now — have continued to ask for a massive haul in return while frustrating some suitors along the way," Amick wrote, as quoted by ClutchPoints.

Sixers Waiting For Top Two Trade Targets To Become Available

Wikimedia Commons

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, Morey and the Sixers have been telling every interested team that they are seeking an All-Star caliber player for Simmons. Some league executives who spoke to The Athletic believes that the Sixers are specifically waiting for Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal to become available on the trading block.

"As such, some team executives remain convinced that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is still waiting for Portland’s Damian Lillard or Washington’s Bradley Beal to be made available down the line (i.e. this summer at the earliest)," Amick added.

Damian Lillard & Bradley Beal Perfect Fit With Joel Embiid

Wikimedia Commons

It's easy to understand why Morey and the Sixers still haven't given up on their dream of trading Simmons for Lillard or Beal. Both players would be better superstar running mates for Embiid than Simmons and would make the Sixers a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Sharing the court with an elite three-point shooter like Lillard and Beal would help the Sixers maximize Embiid's full potential on the court.

With Lillard or Beal on the floor, Embiid could focus more on punishing opponents under the basket.

Damian Lillard & Bradley Beal Unlikely To Become Available Anytime Soon

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2019_Bradley_Beal_(48823805508).jpg

Unfortunately for the Sixers, the Trail Blazers and the Wizards haven't given any indication that they are planning to trade Lillard and Beal before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. As of now, Lillard, Beal, and the respective teams are currently focused on reaching the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Also, during the 2021 NBA offseason, both superstars have stated that they intend to finish their NBA careers with their respective teams. However, there remains a possibility for them to change their mind if their teams fall short of achieving their goal this season.

