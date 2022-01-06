Sixers News: Daryl Morey Hoping For Damian Lillard Or Bradley Beal In Ben Simmons Trade

A year after assuming the role as the Philadelphia 76ers' president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey was tasked to find a solution to their problem involving disgruntled superstar Ben Simmons. Since taking most of the blame for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Simmons has expressed his desire to leave the Sixers and start a new journey somewhere else.

Morey and the Sixers first tried to make efforts to convince Simmons to stay but after they realized that he has no plan of changing his mind, they started listening to offers for him on the trade market.