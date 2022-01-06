Why Fans Think Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Got Married In Secret

The holidays are usually filled with special family and friends moments, sharing and showing love for each other. Kendall Jenner and NBA boyfriend Devin Booker kept the tradition alive as they spent the memorable New Year’s Eve with Hailey and Justin Bieber at their rustic farmhouse. Although the basketball star didn’t feature in Hailey’s celebratory photo dump, he wasn’t missing in his boo’s Instagram post. He appeared in one shot of the eight slides which Kendall posted for her 210 million followers.