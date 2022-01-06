Why Fans Think Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Got Married In Secret

There was no outright announcement that the couple spent the significant holiday together, but we could infer from their Insta feeds. First, Kendall posted a picture on the second day of the New Year, captioning it, “My Weekend.” Waiting for patient fans who scroll through four other pictures is a perfect shot of the supermodel and her basketballer boyfriend.

Devin’s post was more subtle as he posted a silhouette of Kendall standing in front of the picturesque cabin. He captioned the post, “Spent New Year’s Eve by a fire.” Not one to gush about their relationship, the couple made an exception for the special holiday, as it’s only right to celebrate your significant other.