Jordyn Woods Welcomes 2022 In Sheer Bodysuit

Jordyn Woods
Rebecca Cukier

Jordyn Woods is showing her "best me" while poolside and in a revealing and bravely-sheer bodysuit. The model and former BFF to Kylie Jenner continues to live her best life without the 24-year-old makeup mogul, with a fresh photo showing her looking sensational as she welcomes 2022.

Jordyn continues to make headlines amid NBA player Tristan Thompson's latest infidelity reveals - the Frst Place founder was front-page news in 2019 for admitting to kissing the ex to Khloe Kardashian, but these photos steered clear of drama.

Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit For 2022

They showed Jordyn all glammed up and in high heels as she struck poses by a glitzy indoor pool. Posing on honey marble flooring, the California native rocked a criss-cross and cut-out black bodysuit, one adorned with glitter, web-effect fabrics, plus a sheer finish showing off her toned legs. Woods has lost weight recently and is in the best shape of her life, also profiting from her fitness via her Frst Place brand.

"New Year, best me," she wrote.

Famous Relationships

Jordyn Woods & Karl Anthony-Towns 'Solid' Amid Cheating, Marriage Rumors

The truth about how Jordyn Woods and Karl Anthony-Towns met, the cheating allegations, and marriage rumors.

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Jordyn has been active on social media as 2021 wrapped up and 2022 arrived. Shortly before the New Year, she shared a mash-up video of her year, writing: "A little bit of 2021🤍 please be good to us 2022! Here’s to more love and more travels ✨ oh and getting to the bag!!" She then cheekily asked for more "beaches in 2022" while vacationing to kick off the New Year.

"More you in 2022 😍 gorgeous!" a fan replied. More photos below.

New Year's Resolution

Shutterstock | 64736

Jordyn has also opened up about her New Year's Resolutions - well, she offered one. Addressing fans, the brunette beauty wrote: "One of my New Years resolutions, instead of waiting for Monday, start today. So many amazing things happening in 2022 and I’m feeling so blessed! Here’s a little something from me to you 🤍 link in bio."

Love quickly came in, with one follower replying: "Happy Holidays. I am praying your Christmas was amazing and I am praying for you, your fam, the people you love."

Christmas Gifts From NBA Player Boyfriend

Jordyn continues to go steady with basketball player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns - he gifted Jordyn a Porsche for Christmas and a ton of designer bags. Stunning while posing on her $80,000 vehicle on Christmas Day, Jordyn wrote:

"WTF!! I thought last night was enough and then I woke up to this!! My forever Santa!! I love you @karltowns !! I’m speechless!! You never fail to make me feel like a queen! WTF THE BROWN we talked about!?!? With the rose gold too!?!? 😩❤️"

