NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Explore Trading Russell Westbrook To Celtics For Al Horford & Marcus Smart

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook last summer with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would strengthen their chances of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected in the 2021-22 NBA season. Westbrook hasn't only struggled to make himself fit with James and Davis, but he also remains inconsistent on both ends of the floor.

A month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors are circulating that the Lakers are exploring the possibility of moving Westbrook again.