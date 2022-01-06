NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Russell Westbrook To Celtics For Al Horford & Marcus Smart

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook last summer with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would strengthen their chances of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected in the 2021-22 NBA season. Westbrook hasn't only struggled to make himself fit with James and Davis, but he also remains inconsistent on both ends of the floor.

A month before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors are circulating that the Lakers are exploring the possibility of moving Westbrook again.

Russell Westbrook To Boston Celtics

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Westbrook is the Boston Celtics. In a recent article, Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network created a list of trades the Lakers could explore before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Westbrook to Beantown.

If the Celtics are seeking improvement at the starting point guard position, Afseth suggested that they could trade Al Horford and Marcus Smart to the Lakers in exchange for Westbrook. However, both teams would be needing to wait until January 20 to make the deal so the trade restriction on Smart's contract will already be lifted.

Marcus Smart Replaces Russell Westbrook In Lakers' Backcourt

If the Celtics are really willing to give up Smart, this would be a no-brainer deal for the Lakers. Smart would be an intriguing addition to the Lakers. He may not be a traditional point guard, but he would be an incredible replacement for Westbrook in the Lakers' backcourt.

Unlike the ball-dominant Westbrook, Smart knows how to play unselfish basketball, making it easier for him to make himself fit with James and Davis. Also, his ability to guard multiple positions would help the Lakers improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 12 in the league, allowing 106.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Lakers Get A Floor-Spacing Big Man

Horford is mainly included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. However, if Coach Frank Vogel knows how to use him correctly, Horford could make the Lakers a more competitive team in the Western Conference this season. The Lakers may currently have a logjam in their frontcourt but unlike Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan, he's capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Sharing the court with a floor-spacing big man like Horford would make it easier for James and Davis to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.

Why The Celtics Would Make The Trade

Meanwhile, trading for Westbrook would be an act of desperation for the Celtics, who are currently out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference with an 18-19 record. However, if they fail to find other ways to improve their roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they might as well try a Westbrook experiment.

Westbrook may have disappointed with the Lakers, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the same thing would happen once he starts playing for the Celtics. If the experiment doesn't go well, it would be easier for the Celtics to get rid of Westbrook in the 2022 NBA offseason since there would only be one year left in his contract.

