NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Forming Blazers' 'Big 3' With CJ McCollum & Damian Lillard In Proposed Trade

Despite having the explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Portland Trail Blazers are noticeably struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Trail Blazers have lost seven of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-22 record. However, though they are currently out of the playoff race, they still have no plan of undergoing a full-scale rebuild.

Instead of taking a different route, the Trail Blazers are expected to find a way to build a more competitive roster around Lillard and McCollum.