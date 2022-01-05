NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Forming Blazers' 'Big 3' With CJ McCollum & Damian Lillard In Proposed Trade

Despite having the explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Portland Trail Blazers are noticeably struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Trail Blazers have lost seven of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-22 record. However, though they are currently out of the playoff race, they still have no plan of undergoing a full-scale rebuild.

Instead of taking a different route, the Trail Blazers are expected to find a way to build a more competitive roster around Lillard and McCollum.

Jerami Grant To Portland Trail Blazers

One of the players that the Trail Blazers could target before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is veteran small forward Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable Grant to join forces with McCollum and Lillard in Portland.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Trail Blazers would be sending a package that includes Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, Robert Covington, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant.

Jerami Grant's On-Court Impact On Trail Blazers

Grant would be an incredible addition to the Trail Blazers. Though he's yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, some people consider him as one of the best two-way players in the league. He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Lillard and McCollum, as well as a great rebounder, defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 27-year-old small forward is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Aside from giving them another offensive weapon, the potential arrival of Grant in Portland would also help the Trail Blazers improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks 30th in the league, allowing 112.5 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

Blazers Form Own 'Big Three'

Though it would cost them some of their young players and future draft assets, trading for Grant should be a no-brainer for the Trail Blazers. It won't only help them keep Lillard happy in Portland, but it would also make them a competitive team in the Western Conference. Grant wouldn't make the Trail Blazers an instant favorite to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy but if he meshes well with McCollum and Lillard, it would enable them to form a "Big Three" that would boost their chances of making their ninth consecutive postseason appearance this season.

Why The Pistons Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster deal with the Trail Blazers would also make a lot of sense for the Pistons, especially now that they finally decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild. By sending Grant to Portland, they would be receiving two young and promising players in Simons and Little and future first-round picks that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster.

With Grant gone, the Pistons would also have a better chance of winning another lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

