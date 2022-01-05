Miley Cyrus Performs ‘You’ In Gucci Love Parade Silk Dress

Music
Shutterstock | 564025

chisom

Miley CyrusNBC NYE Party was one for the books. She delivered on all fronts of entertainment – Music, Dance, and Fashion. The 29-year-old rockstar owned the NBC stage like she was born for the moment, as she delivered classics and new music alike. Although the event ended on Saturday, Miley keeps reliving moments via her Instagram feed, posting videos and pictures for her 157 million followers.

Fans aren’t the only ones ecstatic over Miley’s wardrobe as the fashion powerhouse Gucci expressed its pride. Keep scrolling to see the dress that had Gucci beaming.

Scroll to see the dress.

The Latest

Jordyn Woods Welcomes 2022 In Sheer Bodysuit

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Explore Trading Russell Westbrook To Celtics For Al Horford & Marcus Smart

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Swimsuit In Iceland

Kim Kardashian Unfollows Miley Cyrus After Flirting With Pete Davidson

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Forming Blazers' 'Big 3' With CJ McCollum & Damian Lillard In Proposed Trade

Gucci Love Parade

Shutterstock | 564025

As the face of Gucci’s Flora Fantasy fragrance, it was only natural that the You singer wore a dress from the fashion house. Known for her over-the-top fashion and not one to shy away from self-expression, the Love Parade collection suited Cyrus to a tee. The Alessandro Michele directed number in bold red, and complimentary hot pink feather boa elevated the solo performance as fans enthralled the combo.

The photos garnered over over 127,000 likes in a day. Keep scrolling for the photo.

Fashion

Noah Cyrus Styles Miley Cyrus In See-Through Black Jersey Dress

Miley Tries New Fashion Style After NYE Party Success

By chisom

Silk And Feathers

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Miley_Cyrus_Wonder_World_concert_at_Auburn_Hills_06_(cropped).jpg

From the deep V neckline to the thigh-high slit, the maxi dress was a perfect mix of sexy and formal – very Miley Cyrus! The double lining stopped under her bum, giving fans a hint at her toned legs through the sheer chiffon material.

The hemline had silk embroidered details with feathers to add excitement to an otherwise plain design. The bold pink feather boa on the sleeves transformed the dress from regular formal wear to haute-couture Gucci-style.

Beaming with pride, Gucci posted this on its Instagram page – “@mileycyrus – the face of the #FloraFantasy fragrance campaign – wore a #GucciLoveParade silk chiffon gown with feathers and silk embroidered details to perform during ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted BY Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.’ #MileysNewYearsEveParty.” There’s no better co-sign than that!

How Zodiac Compatibility Between Noah, Miley Cyrus Make Them The Best Siblings

Miley Cyrus Lifted Her Shirt In Gucci Belt

Accessories Anyone?

Shutterstock | 673594

You can’t underestimate the power of the perfect accessory to elevate an outfit. Miley paired her already flamboyant dress with understated makeup and jewelry. She adorns her fingers with beautiful small silver rings, her ears with single round drop earrings, and no necklaces. Her eyes have a silver shimmer to match her jewelry color while she keeps her lipstick natural and her hair simple. It was just enough to accentuate the dress without overpowering it.

Scroll down for the video of her performing in the same dress.

Performing 'You'

Shutterstock | 304693075

As part of her setlist for the night, Miley performed her new single You for the first time. She posted a video of the performance on her Instagram, thanking fans for tuning in. She captioned, “Last night was all for YOU. Thank you for watching #MileysNewYearsEveParty.” The singer then urged fans to watch the full performance on YouTube.

With over 1.3 million views, the fans flocked to the comments, asking when and where they can expect to stream it. In response to one of the comments, Miley wrote, "this song is so new I haven't even recorded it yet🖤 just wanted to do something special for YOU all!"

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Nastia Liukin Enjoys Mexico In Periwinkle Bikini

Noah Cyrus Styles Miley Cyrus In See-Through Black Jersey Dress

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Opens Up About Olympic 'Pressure'

Miley Cyrus Rocks Peep-Hole Bodysuit For NYE

Dua Lipa Celebrates Strawberry Gains In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.