Jordyn Woods Shares New Year's Resolutions Amid Kardashian-Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods had a special treat for her fans as she shared her New Year's resolutions on social media. Posting for her 12.2 million followers on Instagram, the 24-year-old model and former BFF to Kylie Jenner surprised her audience with a holiday giveaway on top of announcing she's got "many amazing things happening in 2022."
The young entrepreneur, whose lavish Christmas present from boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns made headlines last week after the 26-year-old NBA player gifted her an $82,000 Porche Taycan, followed up with more of her wishes for the new year, including a beachy upload to illustrate her heart's desires in 2022.
