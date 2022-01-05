Jordyn Woods Shares New Year's Resolutions Amid Kardashian-Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods
Alexandra Lozovschi

Jordyn Woods had a special treat for her fans as she shared her New Year's resolutions on social media. Posting for her 12.2 million followers on Instagram, the 24-year-old model and former BFF to Kylie Jenner surprised her audience with a holiday giveaway on top of announcing she's got "many amazing things happening in 2022."

The young entrepreneur, whose lavish Christmas present from boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns made headlines last week after the 26-year-old NBA player gifted her an $82,000 Porche Taycan, followed up with more of her wishes for the new year, including a beachy upload to illustrate her heart's desires in 2022.

Spoiling Her Fans

Kicking off her New Year's resolutions early, Jordyn filmed herself in her car after a gym session and she had some thrilling news to deliver. The FRSTPLACE fitness brand owner put her fans first as she announced a giveaway, offering 22 lucky people the chance to win $100.

"I wanted that to go to your New Year's resolution, a meal, a makeup product, a pair of shoes... Whatever you want to get it's yours," she said.

In the caption, Jordyn shared one of her New Year's resolutions: "instead of waiting for Monday, start today." Given that her post went live on a Monday, it's only fitting that she chose that day to make the big announcement.

"One of my New Years [sic] resolutions, instead of waiting for Monday, start today. So many amazing things happening in 2022 and I’m feeling so blessed! Here’s a little something from me to you 🤍 link in bio," she wrote.

Jordyn Woods

Her Wish For 2022

Jordyn continued her New Year's resolutions with a December 30 post expressing her biggest wish for 2022. Uploading a compilation of TikToks showing her 2021 highlights, the California native prayed for "more love" and asked 2022 to "please be good to us."

"A little bit of 2021🤍 please be good to us 2022! Here’s to more love and more travels ✨ oh and getting to the bag!!" she captioned the update, basking in the love of her devoted following.

Flooding the comments section with hearts, fans sent their best wishes to The Masked Singer alum.

"Damn girl I am SO happy for you. What a life 🔥🔥🔥," one person wrote upon watching the series of clips, which showed many romantic moments between Jordyn and her boyfriend.

"Babe you deserve everything good & may 2022 continue to be a fantastic year for you both😍," she was told.

Beach Glam

Fans also took the opportunity to give Jordyn props for emerging fresh-faced from the scandal regarding Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson's numerous infidelities.

After making 2019 headlines for "kissing" the NBA player, the model's name was recently brought up again in connection to the ongoing Kardashian-Thompson relationship drama, as people took to Twitter to say Khloe should apologize to Jordyn for accusing her of breaking up her family now that Thompson has confirmed he fathered Maralee Nichols' baby.

"And not a single Kardashian Kardashian in sight 🙌❤️," a third Instagrammer remarked of Joryn's 2021, adding: "see girl u survived without em [sic]."

"I am so happy for you 😍 Keep winning 🥇 👏🏾," chimed in a fourth user.

A few hours later, Jordyn continued her 2021 retrospective with a triple update from Bora Bora, which showed her soaking up the French Polynesian sun in a strappy bodycon-fit dress with a striped print that emphasized her curves. Snapped barefoot on a wooden pier against a mountainous backdrop of beach huts, the model also served up sultry vibes while leaning on a palm tree and included a close-up of her flawless beach glam.

"more beaches in 2022 please 🤍," read the caption.

'New Year, Best Me'

Jordyn's most recent update on January 5 gave some insight into how she started the new year, with the model looking red-hot in a revealing sheer jumpsuit as she posed up a storm in the lobby of a luxurious resort.

Rocking an open-front black number bedazzled with countless studs, she showed off the outfit and her curvaceous figure from all angles. The look was complete with a small glittery purse and studded Perspex heels.

Fans wasted no time showering Jordyn with love, leaving over 2,200 comments within the first three hours.

"Thank God you got away from the kardashians. You are doing great and I’m so proud of you ❤️❤️," read one message.

"You got the last laugh wifey 😍❤️," wrote a second follower.

"I hope they all apologise to you," remarked a third.

"#ApologizeToJordyn sis you never miss ❤️," said another user.

