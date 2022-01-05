Jordyn Woods Shares New Year's Resolutions Amid Kardashian-Thompson Scandal

Kicking off her New Year's resolutions early, Jordyn filmed herself in her car after a gym session and she had some thrilling news to deliver. The FRSTPLACE fitness brand owner put her fans first as she announced a giveaway, offering 22 lucky people the chance to win $100.

"I wanted that to go to your New Year's resolution, a meal, a makeup product, a pair of shoes... Whatever you want to get it's yours," she said.

In the caption, Jordyn shared one of her New Year's resolutions: "instead of waiting for Monday, start today." Given that her post went live on a Monday, it's only fitting that she chose that day to make the big announcement.

"One of my New Years [sic] resolutions, instead of waiting for Monday, start today. So many amazing things happening in 2022 and I’m feeling so blessed! Here’s a little something from me to you 🤍 link in bio," she wrote.

Watch the video below!