Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles [Week 18] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

In another edition of one of the most heated rivalries in all of the National Football League, the Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to visit the Philadelphia Eagles at the City of Brotherly Love.

Both teams have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, with the visitors getting the NFC East crown.

Then again, that doesn't mean that these teams won't give it all on the gridiron, as there's nothing friendly when Eagles and Cowboys square off. Here, we'll share the key takeaways ahead of this matchup.