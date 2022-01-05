Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles [Week 18] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ernesto Cova

In another edition of one of the most heated rivalries in all of the National Football League, the Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to visit the Philadelphia Eagles at the City of Brotherly Love.

Both teams have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, with the visitors getting the NFC East crown.

Then again, that doesn't mean that these teams won't give it all on the gridiron, as there's nothing friendly when Eagles and Cowboys square off. Here, we'll share the key takeaways ahead of this matchup.

Jalen Hurts Wants To Make A Statement

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:03_Jan_2021_-_Eagles_WashingtonFootball0115_(50808325341).jpg

One month into the season, no one thought the Eagles would get to the playoffs. Fast-forward to today, and they continue to get better every week.

Nick Sirianni has done a great job of exploiting Jalen Hurts' dual-threat expertise by finally committing to the running game.

There was a lot of chatter about the Eagles moving on from Hurts before he turned the corner and showed that he can be a franchise quarterback. Now, he's got to finish the job when it matters the most.

Are The Cowboys For Real?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Dak_Prescott.JPG

Dak Prescott continues to go through a slump and Mike McCarthy's questionable timeout management hurt the Cowboys again last weekend.

People are questioning whether they're pretenders or contenders as they struggle to get the job done against winning teams, a worrisome trend as we head to the playoffs.

We already know they have a lockdown defense with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, but can the offense do enough to bring them back into games when they're not forcing turnovers? That's yet to be seen.

Key Injuries, Stats, And Trends

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Boston_Scott_(cropped).jpg

In terms of health, the Cowboys may look to give Ezekiel Elliott a breather after struggling with a knee injury for most of the season. Also, Michael Gallup will be out for the remainder of the year.

For the Eagles, Boston Scott is expected to be out with an undisclosed illness, while Miles Sander is also dealing with an ankle ailment.

In terms of numbers, Covers shows that the Cowboys boast the second-best offense in terms of total yards (402.8), but the Eagles have the seventh-best defense at just 319.7 yards allowed per game.

When it comes to trends, the home team is 6-0 ATS in their last six meetings.

Picks For Cowboys Vs. Eagles

Shutterstock | 3523322

All things considered, we don't expect the Dallas Cowboys to blow out the Philadelphia Eagles again this time.

The Cowboys' offense has vastly regressed, the Eagles have improved drastically on both sides of the football, and there's no reason to put everything on the line in this game.

Besides Micah Parsons' rookie sack record and the divisional rivalry, there's nothing at stake in this game, so we expect a rather conservative approach by both coaching staffs, with the Cowboys getting a close win at home.

That being said, laying 7 points could seem like too much, but this might as well fall under the total.

